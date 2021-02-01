Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

