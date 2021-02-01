Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $4.54 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $44,277.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,522,114 coins and its circulating supply is 10,492,614 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

