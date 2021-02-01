Zap (ZAP) One Day Volume Hits $972,772.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Zap has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $972,772.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

