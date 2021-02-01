ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

