Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.08 or 0.03919569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00388004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.01207123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00531569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00420411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00261354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022386 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

