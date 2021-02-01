ZCore Price Tops $0.0684 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. ZCore has a market cap of $596,936.71 and $19,518.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,725,500 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.