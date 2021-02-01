Zealium Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Zealium has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,887.84 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000283 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,531 tokens. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

