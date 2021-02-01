Zebi Token Trading 21.4% Higher This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $623,240.14 and $2,758.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 795,481,112 coins and its circulating supply is 499,625,593 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.