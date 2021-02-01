Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.69. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,668. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

