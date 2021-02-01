Zeepin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,539.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $200,295.94 and approximately $68,539.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00146432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00067614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00264451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.