Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Down 31.6% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $900,487.08 and approximately $909.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00450569 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00178728 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

