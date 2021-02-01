ZENZO Trading 38.6% Higher This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $767,310.23 and approximately $3,854.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009993 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

