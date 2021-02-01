Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0006

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $98,109.50 and approximately $4,641.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.01227491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00529997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002341 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,361,990 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

