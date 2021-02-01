Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Reaches $175,839.82

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $175,839.82 and approximately $18,324.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

