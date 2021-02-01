Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.57 and last traded at $146.33. 450,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 633,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $15,739,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $12,105,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

