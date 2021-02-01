ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 74.2% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ZINC token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $118,256.03 and approximately $27.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 74.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

