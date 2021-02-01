ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

