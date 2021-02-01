ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
ZK International Group Company Profile
