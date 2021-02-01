Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

