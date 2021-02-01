Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZM opened at $372.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.79. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,784 shares of company stock valued at $62,482,722. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $4,476,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

