Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Zovio during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zovio during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $5.12 on Monday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

