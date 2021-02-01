ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,042.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and $56,042.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

