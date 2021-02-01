Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $60,609.53 and approximately $19,675.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.