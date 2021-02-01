Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,261 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $38,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $354.37 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.06 and its 200 day moving average is $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

