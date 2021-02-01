Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.48% of Generac worth $68,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Generac by 6,984.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Generac by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $246.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.23. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

