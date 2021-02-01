Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,154 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 70,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

