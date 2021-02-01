Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,859 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $107,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

