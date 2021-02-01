Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

