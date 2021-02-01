Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $45.34 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $45,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

