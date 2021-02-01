Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $48.93 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 39,164 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.43 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

