Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $75.83 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $75,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

