Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.23% of American Water Works worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

AWK opened at $159.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average of $150.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

