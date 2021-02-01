Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

