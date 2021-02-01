Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 136,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of eBay worth $46,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

