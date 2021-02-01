Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 44,667 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

