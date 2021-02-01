Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 48,491 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.65 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

