Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,832 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.50% of Masco worth $72,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

