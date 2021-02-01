Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Up 5.4%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64. 718,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 770,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Zymeworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

