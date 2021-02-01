Zynga Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -330.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zynga by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 13.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,173.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

