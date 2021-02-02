$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 79,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

