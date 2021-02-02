$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.42.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

