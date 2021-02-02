-$0.22 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Agenus also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.

Several research firms have commented on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $751.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agenus by 10.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

