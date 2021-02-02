-$0.24 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 3,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,685. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.