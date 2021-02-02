$0.33 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.43. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,925. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

