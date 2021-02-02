-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

