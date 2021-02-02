$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

