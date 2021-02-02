$0.63 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. 137,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $78.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

