0xcert Trading Up 28.2% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $786,069.08 and approximately $24,364.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

