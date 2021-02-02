0xcert (ZXC) Trading 53.5% Higher This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $866,465.96 and $28,841.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

