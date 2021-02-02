$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,680,000 after buying an additional 327,665 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the period.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.