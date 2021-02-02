$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $356.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

